Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 17,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 487,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Specifically, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,777,000.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

