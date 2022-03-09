Bytecoin Price Down 14.6% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $32,180.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00446773 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

