BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

