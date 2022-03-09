Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.