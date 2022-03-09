Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bumble updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,120. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 66.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

