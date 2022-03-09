BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires $27,340.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BRP stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA increased its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.