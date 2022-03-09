BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires $27,340.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BRP stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA increased its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

