Brokers Set Expectations for OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for OraSure Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.01 per share for the year.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
OSUR stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $507.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
