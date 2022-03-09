Brokers Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share.
Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 135,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
