Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $20,640,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

