Brokers Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.00.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.
Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.
In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Best Buy (Get Rating)
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.
