Brokers Issue Forecasts for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.51. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

