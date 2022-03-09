Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NA. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.42.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.11. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$483,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,454,105.60. Insiders acquired 27,301 shares of company stock worth $2,063,908 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.