Brokers Issue Forecasts for inTEST Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

