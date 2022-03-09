Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $81.33

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $60.58 on Friday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

