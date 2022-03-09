Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.