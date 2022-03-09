Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price at $792.59

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $792.59.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

SIVB stock opened at $516.99 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

