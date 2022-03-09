Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Target Price at €34.26

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.26 ($37.24).

A number of analysts recently commented on SZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ETR SZG opened at €35.98 ($39.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.35. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($45.93). The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

