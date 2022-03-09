Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$26.28

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,560. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$30.71. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders sold a total of 81,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,207 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

