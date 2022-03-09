Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 188,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,084. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

