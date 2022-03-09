Brokerages Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $90.88

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

