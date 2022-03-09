Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $26.81

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 4,149,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,294. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

