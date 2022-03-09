Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) PT at GBX 99.86

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

FirstGroup stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.35 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 72.05 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.70 ($1.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.54.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

