Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $44.00

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DXC stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,405. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

