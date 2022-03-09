Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $488.88

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $393.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.81 and its 200-day moving average is $488.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $337.08 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 84,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.