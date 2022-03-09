Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price at $44.38

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

