Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $119.21

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.21.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,538. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.