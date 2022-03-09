Brokerages Set Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) PT at $624.00

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.00.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.18) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$8.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

