Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ventas also posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 2,042,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,407. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 118,653 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.