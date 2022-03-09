Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TRU stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

