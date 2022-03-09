Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

