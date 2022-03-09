Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $12,628,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

