Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.60 million and the highest is $157.80 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.