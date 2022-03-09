Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

