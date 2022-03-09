Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report $854.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.90 million to $859.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 377,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,740. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.