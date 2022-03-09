Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $3.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 75,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

