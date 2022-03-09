Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 277,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,221. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.