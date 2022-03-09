Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

