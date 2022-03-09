Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $599.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $575.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

