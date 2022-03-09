Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,602. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $302.53 million, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 117,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

