Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 684,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.