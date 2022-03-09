Brian Gordon Ector Sells 45,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

BTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.73.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

