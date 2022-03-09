Boris Huard Buys 15,295 Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) insider Boris Huard purchased 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

DOTD opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Wednesday. dotdigital Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOTD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.