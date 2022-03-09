Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.
A number of research analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 2,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
