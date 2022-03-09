Boenning Scattergood Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Outperform”

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

FELE opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $198,321,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

