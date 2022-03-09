Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $270.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 90,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

