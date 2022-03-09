BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

