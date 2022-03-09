BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.
DSM stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
