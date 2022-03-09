BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.