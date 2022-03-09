BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

