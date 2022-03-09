BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,152,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

