BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 195,157 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

